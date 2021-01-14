Tips for wasting less food and saving more money

A survey from the American Dairy Association found 94% of Americans admitted to throwing away food, more than 30% of what they buy

(WYTV) – Americans throw away an awful lot of food, some 80 billion pounds each year. So how can you waste less and maybe save some money in return?

A survey from the American Dairy Association found 94% of Americans admitted to throwing away food, more than 30% of what they buy.

The key to reducing waste is to keep food fresh for as long as possible.

Organize your fridge. Rotate older food to the front to use first.

And don’t put your milk on the refrigerator door.

“Constantly opening and closing the refrigerator will actually warm that milk up,” said Karen Bakies, with the American Dairy Association. “What you want to do with that milk is put it toward the back of the refrigerator, where it’s cold, on a bottom shelf.”

Most people throw food away because it’s past its expiration date and they aren’t sure if it’s safe to eat.

If you think you might not use it right away, freeze it.

You can take steps to keep your family from being the average family of four, which throws away about $2,000 of food each year.

Think about having four bags of groceries and before you can even get in the door, you take one of those bags and throw it into the trash.

The Department of Agriculture offers plenty of information on how to store and save food. You can find more tips on its website.