YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – We divide planet Earth into lines of longitude — they run north-south, and they set our time zones.

We are in the Eastern Time Zone in North America. To our west is Central Time, then Mountain Time, and so on, each an hour earlier.

The lines of longitude all meet at the North Pole and at the South Pole.

What time is it there, at the poles?

First the North Pole: there’s no land here. It’s ice floating on the Arctic Ocean, so ships passing through there or submarines beneath it can pick their own times.

Russian ships set their time to Moscow time.

The concept of time has little meaning.

As for the South Pole, it’s solid ground there. You can stand on the ice at the exact bottom of the planet.

What time is it? Whatever you want.

The continent has many research stations.

Each one sticks to a time zone it has picked from some other corner of the globe.

For example, the largest, the McMurdo Research Station, follows New Zealand Standard Time and New Zealand Daylight Saving Time.

So does the Amundsen-Scott South Pole Station, occupied since 1956. It’s within sight of the South Pole.