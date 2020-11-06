This year’s flu vaccine covers four strains of the influenza virus

Whether you get the mist or shot, doctors stress the importance of getting vaccinated for the flu this season

(WYTV) – Have you had your flu shot yet? How about your children? What if we tell you what the vaccine will do?

Medical experts say everyone 6 months of age and older should be protected and as soon as possible.

Robert Jacobson, M.D./Pediatric and Adolescent Medicine from the Mayo Clinic says this season’s influenza vaccine covers four strains of the flu virus.

“The injectable comes in two major types. That is, we have a type that’s good for children from 6 months through 64 years of age and another starting at 65 years of age.”

For those who would rather avoid a needle, a nasal spray — Flumist — is available this season as an alternative. It’s meant for anyone 2 through 49 years old and covers all four strains.

One thing to note about the nasal spray is that it’s not for everyone. Because it’s a live vaccine, doctors won’t give it to pregnant women or someone whose immune system is compromised.