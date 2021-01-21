This simple trick can improve your memory

Scientists determined the best way to remember something by asking 95 people to test four methods for learning and remembering something that was written down

(WYTV) – Do you have trouble remembering names, faces, facts?

You can work crossword puzzles to improve your memory.

But we have a simple tip to follow, and it’s nothing you learned in school.

This comes to us from the University of Waterloo in Canada, and it may be the easiest way to improve your memory ever.

Let’s show you some choices, first.

In a study, scientists asked 95 people to test four methods for learning and remembering something that was written down.

Some listened to the information read out loud to them. Some read the information silently to themselves. Some read it out loud. Some spoke into a tape recorder and listened to their own voice repeat it back.

Which group remembered the information best?

The participants who read the information out loud, as simple as that. They remembered more of the information and recalled it more quickly: a 5 to 15 percent boost.

Just say the information that you want to remember out loud and you’ll have a higher likelihood of remembering it.

Scientists call this speaking and hearing oneself talk “the production effect,” allowing our brains to save information in our long-term memories.

So the next time you’re getting ready for a big exam or cramming for an important presentation, talk to yourself about it out loud.