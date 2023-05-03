Things that are not French….

French Fries, or at least we don’t think so.

True, the French claim to have first cooked them but they may also have come from Belgium.

The official language of the Belgian army was French, so soldiers called their potatoes “French fries.”

The French bulldog traces its history back to…England..but they became very popular in France.

French toast isn’t French….the Romans were cooking something like it thousands of years ago.

Only Americans call it French toast, started as a way of making it sound fancy and more expensive in restaurants…the English, by the way, call it eggy toast.

The French horn is German. It came from an early hunting horn but the French perfected it and made it playable in different keys.

The French press coffee brewer is not French, it’s Italian, Attilio Calimani took out the patent for it. But since the French have dedicated more time than anyone else to brewing coffee,…it must have been French, right?

Your French dressing is American, the one you buy today. There is an original French dressing recipe using vinegar, oil and mustard. But in 1950, we began adding paprika and tomatoes..so it’s Americanized.

Do you know someone who curls her hair in a French braid? It’s not French. The Greeks came up with it first.

The phrase “French braid” first appeared in a short fiction story published in 1871 and was called in the story a new hairstyle…it wasn’t but it was fancy so it must have deserved a French name.