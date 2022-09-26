Ever stay at a hotel and wonder, what can I take when I leave?

This big hotel won’t miss much, will it? Those bath towels make the ones I hang back home look like tattered rags, or how about that landscape painting, if I can pry it off the wall?

One guest in Los Angeles even stole a marble fireplace from his premium room, chiseling it out of the wall.

This comes to us from the Reader’s Digest: many hotels say help yourself to a lot of stuff, they’re mementos.

Many items that carry the hotel logo you can probably stash in your luggage, small stuff such as pens, stationary, soap and shampoo.

You can probably help yourself to the dry cleaning bags and coffee and sugar packets, too. But, hotels discourage guests from taking towels, robes and sheets, wooden hangers, glass bottles and mugs.

68 percent of people in a survey admitted they steal linens and towels from hotel rooms. That loss can add up. Overall, theft can cost the hotel industry $100 million each year.

Some hotel chains use tracking technology with electronic tags to follow towels and sheets when they leave the building. And if you take enough stuff you shouldn’t from enough rooms, the hotels can put you on a naughty list and pass your name to other hotels…then try renting a room.

Stick to taking pens.