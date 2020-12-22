Things to consider as coronavirus complicates holiday travel plans

Doctors are encouraging all of us to stay closer to home this year but if you are traveling, there are a few extra hurdles

(WYTV) – Do you have any holiday travel plans this week or next? They could be risky — or at least complicated.

Doctors are encouraging all of us to stay closer to home and think twice about leaving.

You’ll want to consider travel plans carefully if you have an older relative or someone whose immune system is compromised living in your home. You could bring something back to them.

“We can’t give a blanket answer,” said Dr. Frank Esper, with the Cleveland Clinic. “What may be right for one family may not necessarily be right for another, but what you need to do is you need to talk to everybody who is involved, you need to talk to your parents and you need to talk to your children. You need to explain what is going on and what is the best thing for everybody to do.”

There are also more financial risks this year if hotels and airlines cancel reservations last minute or if you have to quarantine for two weeks.

If you’re still planning to travel, be sure to find out if your state or the one you’re going to has any new restrictions in place.