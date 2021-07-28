There actually is a difference between ‘poisonous’ and ‘venomous’

(WYTV) – Is something poisonous or venomous? What’s the difference?

Both poisonous creatures and venomous creatures have something toxic. The difference is how that toxin gets to you.

Poison is passive. You have to bite or touch the animal for it to deliver its toxin.

Venom is active. The creature has to bite, sting or poke you for the toxin to get into your body.

A poisonous frog, for example, secretes toxin on its skin. If you touch or lick it, it’ll hurt you.

Poisonous animals and mushrooms are often brightly colored as a warning to predators — “Don’t eat me, don’t touch me, leave me alone!”

Not all toxins are the same. The monarch butterfly has a toxin that just makes it taste bad. A rattlesnake is venomous because it fills its fangs with toxin and directly injects it into you. The platypus is also venomous. Males have thorns on their ankles they use on predators.

There are creatures that are both venomous and poisonous, such as the blue ringed octopus. It has a venomous bite but if you get past that and eat it, its remains will poison you when they’re in your belly.

Plants can be poisonous or venomous. Touch poison ivy and watch what happens, but stinging nettles deliver an irritating toxin to your skin.

There’s a third and very small category of toxin delivery — toxungen. You probably know this animal — it sprays or spits its toxin at you. What is it?

A skunk.