The year Russia finally considered beer to be alcohol, and other random facts

(WYTV) – Here are some trivia questions to test how much you know.

What state hosts the International Cherry Pit Spitting Championships each summer?

Eau Claire, Michigan

When did the Russians finally say beer is an alcoholic drink?

2013

In the DC Comics, what is the name of Superman’s father back on planet Krypton?

Jor-El

What kind of sandwich did astronaut John Young famously smuggle aboard Gemini 3 in 1965?

Corned beef

The Italian astronomer Galileo stood trial before the Roman Inquisition in 1633. What was his crime?

Heresy

Sir Paul McCartney says a Beatles song contains a sound only dogs can hear. Which song is it?

“A Day in the Life”

Name the athlete who said, “Float like a butterfly, sting like a bee.”

Muhammad Ali

The cheetah is the fastest land animal on earth, but how fast can cheetahs run?

75 mph

What famous American criminal wrote a collection of poems known as “Poetry From Life’s Other Side” while in jail in 1932?

Bonnie Parker — one of her final poems read: