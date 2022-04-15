(WYTV) – The Titanic lies 12,600 feet underwater…two and a half miles down in darkness, 370 miles off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada.



The man who invented the Hershey bar, Milton Hershey, was supposed to be on the Titanic with his wife, but business called him home early from Europe….Mr. and Mrs. Hershey missed the boat.



One of the richest men in the valley, George Wick, who founded Youngstown Sheet and Tube, died on the Titanic his family was saved.



John Jacob Astor IV was the wealthiest man aboard, worth two billion dollars in today’s money. He went down with the ship.



13 couples were on their honeymoon. Among them, Nellie Stevenson and John Pillsbury Snyder, the grandson of the founder of Pillsbury Company…they were saved…newlyweds were given preference on the lifeboats.



The youngest passenger on the Titanic was two months old that was Millvina Dean and she was also the longest living survivor. She died at the age of 97 in 2009.



The crew numbered 908, but only 23 were women. Of those 23, 20 were saved. most of the men died.



The Titanic carried four funnels but only three worked. The fourth was just for show, it gave the ship a sleeker look. The Titanic was just under 900 feet long.



The largest cruise ship today is Royal Caribbean’s Symphony of the Seas, at 1,200 feet long.



The Titanic cost $7 million to build. In today’s dollars, that’s 183 million.



The movie Titanic grossed more than $2 billion. You could build 11 Titanics today with that movie money.



It’s official name was the Royal Mail Steamer (RMS) Titanic, a mark of quality, trusted to carry the mail to and from the United Kingdom.



So far, we’ve recovered 6,000 artifacts from the wreckage site, among them a violin that sold for one million, 700 thousand dollars in an auction in 2013.