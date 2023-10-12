(WYTV)- It’s always 9:41 in the morning in Apple advertisements.

iPhones, iPads, MacBooks..if they’re showing any time at all, it’s 9:41 a.m.

What’s the reason for that? We have to go back to January 2007 when Apple founder Steve Jobs announced the original iPhone. He would start his speech at 9 a.m.

Jobs wrote it so that when he was about 41 minutes in, he would reveal the iPhone and its clock would reflect the actual time, 9:41.

And it’s stayed that way ever since 9:41 in the ads, not a moment sooner or later.

When Apple revealed the iPad in 2010, the tablet’s screen read 9:41 a.m. That was the first time we saw FaceTime, and images showed the time as 9:41.

Apple Watches are the exception, the time is always 10:09 a.m, other watch companies do this, too, its just a clean look, a “v” shape that draws your attention to a company logo beneath the number 12.

Apple is currently valued at $2.73 trillion, which is more than the entire economies of many countries.

If you had invested $1,000 in Apple in 1980, you would have around $1.26 million today.