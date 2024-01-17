(WYTV)- We can usually treat most common colds, the flu, or other illnesses at home.

But there may come a time when you’ll think, I should take my child to the pediatrician, this is beyond me.

This morning, we’ll give you three signs.

Number one is dehydration, if a child has urinated less than three times in 24 hours, that could mean trouble. Here’s another sign: how is your child breathing?

“If your child is seeming to be breathing faster, harder or seeming to have some kind of impairment in any way, that’s a really good time to call your healthcare team or possibly bring them in. If your child is struggling to breathe, where they can’t talk in sentences, that’s something more urgent and possibly should be seen in an urgent care or emergency room setting,” said Dr. Angela Mattke of the Mayo Clinic.

And a third sign, how is the child acting? You can have a child who has a fever and is

acting fine, or a child with a low-grade fever, but who looks in trouble and is not responding well.

If your sick child is hydrated, breathing fine and acting normal, but you still have questions, call the pediatrician.