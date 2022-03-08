(WYTV) – Here’s an expression we’re hearing a lot in the news: “We’re going to punish the Russian Oligarchs for the invasion of Ukraine.”

The word oligarch comes from the Greek meaning “one of very few leaders.” It’s not a compliment, but if you’re an oligarch, you don’t care.

We most associate the word oligarch with Russia. When the Soviet Union collapsed in the early 1990s, a few men became very wealthy business leaders, taking advantage of the chaos of forming a new government.

Through their connections, they learned how to use the machinery of government to make themselves rich.

They took over the state-owned industries and profited from Russia’s new capitalism because they could: they were the few who knew how.

Many Russian oligarchs today are heavily involved with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and some have political jobs. You could say Putin himself is an oligarch, but for the most part, they are not politicians but very influential people with billions of dollars, controlling companies and owning real estate around the world.

When oligarchs run a government, it’s called an oligarchy.