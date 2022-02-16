(WYTV)– Who invented the spiral staircase, and when, and why?

We don’t know who, but we can guess at a when and a partial why.

We have a spiral staircase in the Old Testament, a reference to two of them in the Temple of Solomon, leading up to a sacrificial altar, so we were climbing them around 1,000 years BC. The oldest spiral staircase still standing is in Rome at Trajan’s Column, built in 113 AD. 185 steps take you to the top of the 115 foot column for a view of Rome.



Then throughout the Middle Ages we find spiral staircases in many castles. They offered a military advantage if invaders broke in. First, they’re not very wide so few soldiers can go rushing up at one time. They also turned clockwise as you climbed them, so a defender, walking backward up the spiral had his right arm free for his sword, and most people are right handed.



The first spiral staircases were built out of stone or marble, directly into walls. It took some time for them to become freestanding with a center pole as support. Today, they save space.



There’s something adventurous about a spiral staircase. The narrow twists, and slight dizzy feeling as you walk up hint that some fantastic at the top, or something dark and ominous at the bottom.

Either way, a spiral staircase says find out if you dare.