(WYTV)- 40 is the only number in English whose letters appear in alphabetical order.

Minus 40 degrees, or “40 below,” is the only temperature that is the same in both Fahrenheit and Celsius.

In the Middle Ages, when the bubonic plague raged through Europe, ships would be isolated in the harbor for 40 days before the passengers could go ashore.

The Italian word for 40 is quaranta, and that’s where we get the word quarantine. Monopoly has 40 spaces, you have equal odds (one in 40) of going directly to jail or winning the Free Parking lottery.



Forty is the maximum number of players a Major League Baseball team can sign to its roster at once. Nine months is a typical pregnancy, it actually lasts 40 weeks.

It took chemists from the Rocket Chemical Company in 1953 40 tries to develop the spray called WD-40; the full name: Water Displacement, 40th formula.

In literature, Ali Baba confronts 40 thieves in Arabian Nights. In religion, 40 is shorthand for “a long time.”

Jesus spent 40 days fasting in the wilderness. The great flood lasted 40 days and 40 nights.

The Jewish people wandered the desert for 40 years.

And one more, how long is the standard American workweek: 40 hours.