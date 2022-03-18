(WYTV)- Ever pick up a burger at Five Guys?

You may have noticed that for more than 20 years, the restaurant has offered free peanuts to its customers.

For people with peanut allergies, that can be a health hazard, a sign in the window mentions the peanuts.

Why offer peanuts? What’s the business model here?

In 2017, a former Five Guys employee revealed the simple explanation, to distract the customers so that they won’t stare at the cooks. At Five Guys, burgers take a little longer to cook because the employees cannot press their spatula on the patty. It stays juicy that way.

Fast food customers used to quick service may get impatient while waiting for their Five Guys burgers so the all you can eat peanuts gives them something to do besides complaining and holding up the line and staring at the employees.

Okay, but why peanuts?

The restaurant uses peanut oil to cook its products, it says so on the menu, so having peanuts will warn away people who have peanut allergies.

Bonus nugget: Shaquille O’Neal owns 155 Five Guys restaurants, that’s ten percent of all of them.

Shaq also owns 17 Auntie Annie’s Pretzels restaurants, 150 car washes, 40 24-hour fitness centers, a shopping center, a movie theater, and several Las Vegas nightclubs.