(WYTV)- Why do basketball hoops have a backboard?

Not for the reason you think.

A physical education instructor from Canada, Dr. James Naismith, invented basketball in 1891, something people could play indoors in the winter.

His games started to draw crowds and a problem appeared: spectators became really enthusiastic. The fans seated on a track above the gym floor could actually reach out and touch the basket…there was no backboard.

They started deflecting the basketball or catching it and tossing it to their team. They became part of the game itself, so the officials had to put up a barrier and that was a backboard directly behind the basket made of wire and wood.

Players soon discovered they could use this barrier to bank their shots, .it added some strategy and depth to the game.

Today’s backboards are often made of shatterproof glass, able to withstand the slam dunk.