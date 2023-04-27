(WYTV)- How happy are you?

That may depend on how old you are. Let’s instead ask, how unhappy are you?

Some people tend to feel dread, sadness, disappointment in life in their 40s or 50s. But psychologists say this “midlife slump” is perfectly normal. One study even pinpointed the most miserable age, 47 years old.

At this time, you realize at last you’re getting older, you have money worries, maybe you’re caring for both kids and aging parents. It’s all downhill, faster and faster. But other studies find that people tend to rebound from the midlife slump and become happier as they age.

In fact, people tend to be happiest in their 70s and 80s!

But what’s a midlife crisis? Is that different?

Psychologist Elliot Jaques first coined that term in 1965, and some major life event actually triggers it: the death of a loved one, a divorce, a job loss, in other words, something external.

It’s different from the midlife slump, which is a measure of happiness, something internal.

Nugget extra: why does time seem to speed up as we grow older? Think of it this way: as we age, a year becomes a smaller fraction of our entire lives.

Say a five year old is waiting for a year to pass, that’s one 5th, 20% of her entire life so it seems like forever to her.

But a year to a 50 year old is one fiftieth of his life, just 2%, so it seems to pass ten times faster.