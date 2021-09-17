The reason for 52 cards in a deck

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV)- Have you ever wondered why there are 52 cards in a deck?
A card deck contains: 10 cards Ace through 10 and three picture cards (Jack, Queen, and King). Two suits, hearts and diamonds, come in red and another two, spades and clubs, in black.
The most common theory is that the 52 cards represent 52 weeks in a year.
The four colors represent the four seasons. The 13 cards in a suit represent the thirteen weeks in each season, Four suits times 13 cards in a suite equals 52.
And here are some things about your deck of cards you might not have noticed:
- The jack of spades, the jack of hearts, and the king of diamonds are drawn in profile. You can see one eye
- The rest of the picture cards are shown with their faces toward us and we see two eyes.
- The king of hearts is typically shown with a sword behind his head, and the one eyed king of diamonds has an ax behind his head. They’re nicknamed the suicide kings.
- The queen of spades usually holds a scepter and is known as the black lady. It is the only queen facing left.
- In many decks, the queen of clubs holds a flower. She is known as the “flower queen.”