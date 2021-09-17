The reason for 52 cards in a deck

Len Rome's Daily Feature of Little Known Facts

Have you ever wondered why there are 52 cards in a deck?



A card deck contains: 10 cards Ace through 10 and three picture cards (Jack, Queen, and King). Two suits, hearts and diamonds, come in red and another two, spades and clubs, in black.



The most common theory is that the 52 cards represent 52 weeks in a year.

The four colors represent the four seasons. The 13 cards in a suit represent the thirteen weeks in each season, Four suits times 13 cards in a suite equals 52.



And here are some things about your deck of cards you might not have noticed: