(WYTV)- Why do our dogs lick us?

They like the way we taste, or they’re anxious or they even like us. A dog really experiences life through smell and taste. Along with their noses, a dog’s tongue helps it understand the world, as we use fingers for touching.

Have you had a good workout? Your dog is licking you for your salty tang, or for the lotion you’ve just rubbed on. But the dog doesn’t care much about flavor.

We have 9,000 taste buds on our tongues but dogs have only around 1,700. A mother dog’s licking her pups releases dopamine and endorphins in them, relaxing them, comforting them.

So when they grow up, puppies then lick to recapture that warm feeling.

And, of course, your dog may simply like you, or want your attention. Dogs know when we’re sad or upset.

A 2018 study by Johns Hopkins University found that dogs not only sense what their owners are feeling, but they’ll also do what they have to to provide help. That could include licking you when you’re feeling down.

And finally, your dog might lick you when it’s nervous, stressed or anxious, especially if it has an allergy, an injury or even arthritis.