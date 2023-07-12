(WYTV) — Reality television is a big draw for many people, even though we kind of suspect there’s not a lot of reality — we think the producers are going for certain results. How much is scripted?

Some examples of more scripted than spontaneous reality TV shows are “The Bachelor,” “The Bachelorette,” “Big Brother” and “House Hunters.”

The contestants sign contracts saying they cannot speak badly of the show or anything about their experiences, even after it’s over. The courts will typically uphold these contracts. The producers may turn really nice people into schemers.

One former producer of “The Bachelor” told The New Yorker that her job was to get rejected women to cry — she would lie to them, telling them they were going to get the proposal.

After they got the boot, she would ride with them in the limousine that carried them away and start crying herself after sneaking some lemon into her eye. The contestants would then start wailing as well. And sometimes reality show producers ask contestants to fake it.

A former contestant on “The Bachelor” told The Daily Beast that the alcohol flowed freely, day and night, to get contestants “more talkative, more sensitive” and less inhibited.

Hollywood blogger Nicki Swift reported that the producers of “The Bachelor” sometimes decided which lucky girl will receive that season’s rose if it would make the show more compelling.

And many fans realize that some of the contestants on both “Survivor” and “The Amazing Race” are professional actors or models. The show’s head of casting, Lynne Spillman, has admitted this and said that in its early years, “Survivor” recreated some competition scenes with body doubles to get better shots.