(WYTV)- Why is the famous Oval Office in the White House oval?

It could just as easily have been rectangular or square, but it’s roundish.

President number one, George Washington is responsible for that. He never lived in the White House, it wasn’t yet built. He lived in a series of homes, one of which was in Philadelphia, then the capitol of the country. At that time, rulers used a peculiar ceremony to greet visitors.

During a reception, guests would surround President Washington in a wide circle and he would walk from guest to guest inside the circle, greeting them. To make this easier, the government built two semi circular rooms in his Philadelphia mansion.

When Thomas Jefferson became president in 1801 he stopped the practice, it seemed too much like a king and his court. But the curved walls of Washington’s presidential home had already inspired the architect James Hoban to put an oval room in the White House he was building.

It was painted blue at first and called the Blue Room, a reception room for visitors, presidents didn’t work there at first. President Abraham Lincoln used an office off his bedroom on the second floor of the White House.

Eventually, presidents moved their office space to the oval office and the government and the public began calling it that in the mid 20th century, especially after we began to see more of the White House on TV.