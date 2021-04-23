The Oscars are coming up — here are some facts you might not have known

Do you know how the Academy prevents actors from selling their statues?

(WYTV) – Some fun facts about the Oscar Awards coming up:

The name of the trophy is actually the Academy Award of Merit.

The youngest Oscar winner ever was Tatum O’Neal, who won Best Supporting Actress for Paper Moon in 1973 when she was 10 years old.

The oldest Oscar winner to date was Christopher Plummer, who won Best Actor in a Supporting Role for the movie Beginners in 2010. He was 82 years old.

Peter Finch for Network and Heath Ledger for The Dark Knight are the only actors to win an Oscar after they died.

Ben-Hur, the 1959 version, Titanic, the 1997 version and The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King from 2003 are the most successful films in Oscar history. Each won 11 Oscars. In fact, Return of the King won every award it was nominated for.

In 1940, the Los Angeles Times broke the Academy’s embargo and published the names of all of the Oscar winners before the ceremony. The Academy said “never again” and put the winning names in sealed envelopes.

Oscar winners don’t really own their statues. They have to sign an agreement saying if they want to sell their statuettes, they must first offer them back to the Academy for $1. If they refuse, they cannot keep their trophy.

The record for the shortest acceptance speech is shared by director Alfred Hitchcock and actor William Holden. They both walked to the mic and said “thank you,” and walked away.

Liza Minnelli became the only Oscar recipient whose parents were also Oscar winners — Judy Garland and Vincente Minnelli.

Italy has the most wins for Foreign Language Film at the Oscars — 10.

No film has ever won the quartet of acting Oscars — Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress. Two films came closest, winning three of the four — A Streetcar Named Desire and Network.