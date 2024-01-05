(WYTV) — What is the world’s most recycled product? You might guess the aluminum can, glass, plastic or paper — but you’d be wrong on all of them.

The world’s most recycled material is asphalt. 99% of all asphalt is recycled and used to fix and build roads over and over again, saving taxpayers billions of dollars every year.

We find asphalt naturally in asphalt lakes and in rock asphalt, which is a mixture of sand, limestone and asphalt.

The first recorded use of asphalt for road building was in Babylon around 625 B.C. The ancient Mesopotamians used it to waterproof temple baths and water tanks. The Phoenicians caulked the seams of their merchant ships with asphalt. The Egyptians used it as mortar for rocks along the banks of the Nile to prevent erosion. The infant Moses’ basket was waterproofed with natural asphalt.

By 1907, we were using refined petroleum asphalt rather than natural asphalt. More automobiles meant we had to provide more and better roads, and that led to new ways to produce and lay asphalt.

One independent research study found in 2019 that the asphalt industry remains the country’s most diligent recycler.