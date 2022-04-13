(WYTV)- We’ll be getting into wedding season soon, so which wedding movies are the most popular today?

And what is each state’s favorite wedding movie? Let’s use Google Trends to see which wedding movies are the most searched for in our area, let’s go round the clock.

Pennsylvania- Mamma Mia.

West Virginia- Sweet Home Alabama.

Kentucky- Sweet Magnolias.

Indiana- 27 Dresses

Michigan-My Big Fat Greek Wedding.

Ohio-Bridesmaids

Hawaii-Crazy Rich Asians

Kansas-Father of the Bride

Utah-The Princess Bride

Mamma Mia is the most popular wedding movie across state lines, eight states picked it as their favorite. And some never made the list at all: Wedding Crashers, Four Weddings and a Funeral, and The Wedding Planner.