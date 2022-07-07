Do you have a tattoo or plan to get one?

Let the world known whom you love, celebrate your heritage, but it can hurt more on some places on your body than on others.

This comes to us from the website Healthline where tattoos hurt the most going on and the least going on.

The tattoo artist uses a mechanized needle to deliver pigment to the dermis just under the skin’s top surface.

The place where you might feel the most pain: your armpit, but who wants a tat no one can see?

Then comes an area around your ribcage because in some people only a thin layer of skin covers the bone.

In fact when you breathe, your skin might move a bit, and that might hurt while you’re healing.

Other areas getting a tattoo where bone is close to the skin, such as the shin, elbow, or ankle, may also hurt a lot and anywhere where nerve endings are abundant.

If you want to get a tattoo where it might not hurt that much, try the upper thigh, that’s well padded with lot of fat or muscle tissue.

Your forearms and shoulders have thicker skin with fewer nerve endings; the same is true for your calves.

Of course, everyone’s different, one tip: stay hydrated as you’re tattooed.

Some say it feels like a cat scratching you.

A tattoo artist will try to keep the pain to a minimum and he or she might refuse to put a tattoo on a young person’s face or neck; the artist is only thinking of that youngster someday asking someone for a job.

And be careful getting your partner’s name on your forearm that might not age well, either.