This comes to us from NASA, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration. It was last updated May 23, 2023.

How many moons are there in the Solar System?

The “traditional” moon count stands at 290. One moon for Earth; two for Mars; 95 orbit Jupiter; 146 at Saturn; 27 swing around Uranus; 14 at Neptune; and dwarf planet Pluto has five.

But wait, there’s more!

According to NASA’s Solar System Dynamics team, astronomers have documented more than 460 other natural satellites orbiting smaller objects, small moons that swing around asteroids and other dwarf planets, or Kuiper Belt Objects beyond the orbit of Neptune.

The traditional moons number 290, the small body moons, 462 so the total reported moon count is 752. Moons come in many shapes, sizes, and types. Some have atmospheres and even hidden oceans beneath their surfaces.

Most of the traditional planetary moons formed along with their planet in the dust and gas of the early solar system, and some planets captured more moons as time went on.

Scientists are getting so good at spotting tiny moons that the International Astronomical Union will no longer give them names unless they have some real significant scientific interest.

There are likely thousands more moons waiting to be discovered in our solar system.