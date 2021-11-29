The mesmerizing history of hypnosis

(WYTV)- Franz Mesmer was a German physician who lived in the 18th century and about the time of the American Revolution came up with the idea of hypnosis as we know it today.

In fact, we say something is mesmerizing, or hypnotic, after his name. In the 19th century, we see individuals trying to understand and apply its effects.

A researcher named James Braid came up with the term hypnosis. By the 20th Century, hypnosis became a popular phenomenon in this country. We began to see hypnosis as a tool for easing stress, changing behavior.

It’s still that way today: hypnosis can take away your urge to smoke or overeat, for example. The subject must want to be hypnotized. The subject must believe he or she can be hypnotized. The subject must feel comfortable and relaxed.

The hypnotist can now guide the subject into a hypnotic trance with the power of suggestion and imagination. Skeptics say hypnotic subjects aren’t actually in a trance state, they only think they are.

Social pressure and the influence of the hypnotist are often enough to convince people that they should act a certain way. Belief alone is very powerful. If you think someone is compelling you to act a certain way on stage, you will act that way. If you think hypnotic suggestion will ease your pain, your mind will bring about this feeling.

An effective hypnotist isn’t one who can probe deep into your mind but one with strong enough authority and charisma to convince you to go along.