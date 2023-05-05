(WYTV) – Charles the Third will be crowned the King of England Saturday, but there’s more to it.

It can be complicated.

King Charles will be King of England, Scotland and Wales.

Now cross the Irish Sea to that white colored country called Northern Ireland, add that to the mix and you have four counties that make up the Kingdom of Great Britain or the United Kingdom.

So Charles will be crowned King of the United Kingdom, not just England.

Even more, 16 Commonwealth nations that used to be part of the British Empire, including Australia, New Zealand, Canada and Jamaica, will recognize him as king.

Wait there’s more: the U.K. today does have a few remaining colonies worldwide, they’re called the British Overseas Territories.

These territories are subject to British rule and King Charles the Third, territories such as Bermuda, the British Virgin Islands and Gibraltar.