(WYTV) – We launched the Hubble space telescope in 1990, and it’s still operating. It’s in low Earth orbit, about the size of a school bus, and it takes very good pictures.

This is the next generation, the James Webb Space Telescope, and it’s about the size of a tennis court.

The Hubble has an eight-foot mirror to capture starlight. Webb’s is 21 feet and 100 times more powerful than Hubble.

The mirror is coated in very fine gold to help it reflect infrared light. It’s about a golf ball worth of gold but spread out over the mirror, the gold is only 1,000 atoms deep.

While Hubble orbits Earth, Webb orbits the sun, a million miles from Earth — four times the distance to the Moon.

We can repair Hubble. We can’t do that with Webb; it’s on its own.

Webb is plenty sharp. It can see a penny at 24 miles (not that there are pennies floating in space), or it can spot a football 340 miles away.

It can detect the heat of a bumblebee as far away as the moon

What it really will look for and can find are signs of water on planets circling distant stars. Water could mean life.

One side of Webb will always face the Sun with a scorching 260 degrees F.

The other side, containing the mirrors and instruments, will face cold outer space at a frigid -388 F.

The $10 billion telescope will spend the next 10 years and maybe more exploring the universe and sending back pictures of our cosmos from its earliest days.

And who was James Webb?

James E. Webb was born in 1906 and died in 1992. He ran the National Aeronautics and Space Administration from 1961 to 1968 and did more than anyone else to put American astronauts on the moon.