The history of Girl Scout Cookies

The first Girl Scout Cookies were homemade

(WYTV) – Here are some thoughts on Girl Scout Cookies as the season to sell them is quickly coming to an end.

The first Girl Scout Cookies were homemade. In 1917, a troop in Muskogee, Oklahoma baked and sold cookies to raise money for troop activities, which later caught on.

By 1922, The American Girl magazine published a sugar cookie recipe that troops could bake and sell door to door for 25 to 35 cents per dozen.

But by 1934, the demand was so great, the Girl Scouts turned baking over to the professionals. The Girl Scouts of Philadelphia were the first to do this.

Today, every box of Girl Scout Cookies comes from either ABC Bakers or Little Brownie Bakers.

Who’s baking yours? Check the name of the cookie: Little Brownie Bakers calls the four popular cookies Samoas, Tagalongs, Do-si-dos and Trefoils.

ABC Bakers calls the same cookies Caramel deLites, Peanut Butter Patties, Peanut Butter Sandwiches and Shortbread.

Thin Mints is the top-selling Girl Scout Cookie. Variations of it under different names go back to 1939. The one we eat today has remained unchanged since 1959.

What’s a Samoa cookie? Born in 1975, the name likely comes from The Independent State of Samoa, which counts coconut as one of its top exports.

Remember Girl Scout Cookie cereal? In 2017, General Mills tried a limited-edition cereal inspired by Thin Mints and the Samoas. It contained less sodium, less sugar and less saturated fat than the cookies themselves.

The cereals disappeared the next year.

In just a few weeks each year, Girls Scouts sell more cookies than Oreo.

Cookie season generally lasts six to eight weeks, but to make up for the pandemic, the Girl Scouts extended their cookie-selling time for community booths to March 28.