(WYTV) – When did we first use the term Black Friday?

The History Channel tells us the first use was in reference to the crash of the U.S. gold market on September 24, 1869.

But when it comes to shopping, it may have come from the early 1960s, when Philadelphia police used the phrase to describe the chaos when people came from the suburbs downtown to begin their holiday shopping.

Most stores at that time had no special holiday advertising or sales before Thanksgiving. It was an unwritten rule.

The season didn’t start until after Turkey Day, and that’s when the floodgates opened.

Is it the largest shopping day of the year?

We’ve got Prime Day and Cyber Monday now. But it is the one day of the year when you can expect every major retailer from Amazon to Best Buy to Target to Walmart to offer huge discounts.

This year, inflation and supply chain problems could affect profits, but businesses will adjust with early sales and customer loyalty specials.

And people do hurt themselves on Black Friday.

In 2008, a young girl and a man got into a struggle at a Walmart store in Columbus. They both wanted the same 40-inch Samsung television. It was $798, marked down from $1,000.

The 19-year-old woman named Nikki Nicely jumped on the man’s back, pounding him and screaming, “That’s my TV!”

In Buffalo, New York shoppers trampled over each other trying to get into a Target.

If you do go Black Friday shopping, make sure to wear comfortable shoes, try to avoid rushing or pushing, stay alert, and be patient.