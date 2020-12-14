The history behind poinsettias in the U.S.

Len Rome's Daily Feature of Little Known Facts

(WYTV) – Poinsettias get their name from Joel Roberts Poinsett of South Carolina, the first U.S. ambassador to Mexico, who brought them home to the states in the early 1800s.

But they really didn’t become traditional holiday decorations until a businessman named Paul Ecke Jr. sent free poinsettia plants to TV studios across the country.

Paul’s father started growing the plants on a ranch in San Diego County and it became the nation’s largest producer of poinsettias.

This was in the 1920s and the poinsettia was a minor plant. The Paul Ecke Ranch and Paul Jr. made it the popular Christmas plant it is today.

The season to buy it was short, only about six weeks a year, from mid-November to late December.

Paul Ecke Sr. developed the first poinsettia you could successfully grow as an indoor potted plant.

His son took over the ranch in 1963 and in two years produced a hybrid poinsettia with blooms that lasted more than a week. The plant usually dropped its leaves within a few days.

Today’s poinsettia is much hardier, lasting months instead of days.

Then along came color television and Ecke donated large displays of the potted plant to popular shows, including the “Tonight Show,” and the Bob Hope Christmas specials.

That really created a demand for the plant and by 1986, the poinsettia pushed chrysanthemums aside to become the No. 1 best-selling potted plant in the United States.

The Ecke Ranch now grows 60 varieties of poinsettias in Guatemala.

He died at age 76 in 2002.