(WYTV) – The Chinese were eating back as early as 1500 B.C. Different countries and cultures have their own preferences.

American Bacon is also known as streaky bacon, cut from the pork belly and is typically long and thin with alternating layers of fat and meat. Canadian Bacon is also called back bacon, cut from the loin of the pig and is leaner compared to American bacon, it’s also round.

Irish Bacon comes from the back of the pig and includes both the loin and a portion of the belly.

It has a leaner texture and a more subtle flavor.

The flavor from all bacon comes when proteins and sugars are heated together. The high-fat content also contributes to its taste and crispy texture.

Around 42% of bacon’s calories come from fat, around 42 calories per slice. It’s got protein and bacon’s a good source of vitamins B1, B3, B6, and B12.

And while it’s high in saturated fat and sodium, a piece from time to time can still be part of a balanced diet.

Bacon’s popular today with bacon festivals, bacon-flavored ice cream, bacon-scented candles and more.

Elvis Presley was a huge fan of bacon and a sandwich made with an entire loaf of bread, a jar of peanut butter, a jar of jelly, and a pound of bacon.

And in 2018, astronauts aboard the International Space Station enjoyed a special treat when a supply spacecraft delivered bacon to them.