(WYTV)- This comes to us from Scientific American.

The color red can make you feel hungry, it may help boost your physical performance, it makes you pay attention to detail. So you’ll see red and shades of red in restaurants, gyms, and schools.

It’s all about color psychology.

Red is a warm color, and psychologists say it stimulates our senses so our heart rate increases and our blood pressure can go up. We get red in the face from increased blood flow when we are angry. We also blush red.

When a red car blocks drivers in traffic, those drivers react faster and more aggressively than if another colored car stopped them. Again, red can bring on feelings of hunger and appetite, people do tend to eat more when they are surrounded by the color red, and food products often come in red packages. Red gets us moving.

Studies have shown that athletes who wear red uniforms or see the color red before a competition tend to perform better, it helps them focus. And students who are exposed to something red before an exam tend to perform better and have higher levels of concentration.

Any downsides?

Yes, the color red can bring on stress and anxiety. That’s why architects and designers often avoid using red in certain buildings such as in hospitals and mental health centers.