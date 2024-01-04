(WYTV) – Who thought of the Chia pet?

Joe Pedott founded Joseph Enterprises and he came up with the idea after taking a trip to Mexico and seeing artisans using sprouted chia seeds in their artwork.

In the late 1970s, Joe began selling the product in drugstores and discount stores, but the TV commercials really made them popular in the 1980s.

The catchphrase is “chi-chi-chi-Chia!”

The ad agency people were brainstorming one day, and one ad executive pretended to stutter saying the name.

The company later added real-life figures: you could grow chia hair on Barrack Obama and Mitt Romney in 2008, and later, Willy Nelson, the Golden Girls, Chucky, Yoda, you name them.

The Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History wanted a few, along with the TV advertising. You can see them in the Smithsonian today.

Joe Pedott died just last year at age 91 having sold 25 million Chia Pets.