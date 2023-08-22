(WYTV) — William Shakespeare, Casablanca actress Ingrid Bergman, feminist author Betty Friedan, and singer Merle Haggard — they all died on their birthdays.

We have statistical evidence showing that you have a better-than-average chance of dying on your date of birth compared to any other day of the year. It’s called the “birthday effect.”

For people 60 and over, that chance of kicking the bucket is 18% greater than at any other time.

The main causes included a long-festering heart condition, or cancer, and accidents. Why?

One theory holds that people experience more physical activity on their birthday: they party, they drink, they dance — they put some kind of extra stress on their bodies.

Another theory says you’re sick and struggling to stay alive to enjoy one more birthday and you just make it.

The New York Times found deaths jumped 50% more than usual in the first week of the year 2000.

People on the verge of dying in late 1999 managed to hang on long enough to live into the year 2000 and then they died — but they made it to the new year.

Lesson to be learned: hold off dancing too much on your birthday.