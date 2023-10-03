(WYTV)- To make one pound of honey, honey bees must gather nectar from nearly 2 million flowers.

Gossip and complaining make up around 80% of most people’s conversations.

There’s enough concrete in the Hoover Dam to build a two lane highway from New York to San Francisco.

An oak tree produces about 10 million acorns during its lifetime.

Walking uses a total of 200 muscles with every step you take.

Madagascar got its name when the explorer Marco Polo misspelled it.

While they are hibernating, bears do not urinate.

A grizzly bear’s bite is strong enough to crush a bowling ball.

Bananas get their curved shape by growing towards the sun.

Barcode readers only scan the white part and not the black lines.

Our ears and our nose never stop changing.

Cartilage grows and our earlobes also sag from gravity, which can make ears look even larger.

Our ears are 90 percent grown by age six, and our noses are almost fully grown by the time we’re teenagers but both can change shape and appear to enlarge as we age.