The American flag comes with rules, what we call the flag code.

Among the rules, we never dip our Stars and Stripes to any other person or thing.

Watch the Olympic Games.

In 1908, when the Games were held in London, each nation lowered its flag and gave three cheers when passing His Majesty, King Edward VII.

American flag bearer Ralph Rose was the only athlete to refuse, keeping the flag straight up as he passed.

Many soldiers on deployment wear a blue-gray version of the flag patch, it emits infrared light and night vision goggles pick it up, so we can find our friendly forces.

The tradition of flying flags at half-staff to show mourning dates back to 1612, when the crew of a British ship sailed home with the Union Jack at half-mast in honor of their dead captain.

It’s now a British tradition to fly a flag of mourning not halfway down the pole, but exactly one flag’s-width below its normal position. It’s making room at the top for the invisible flag of death.

Watch the opening sequence of the first season of Gilligan’s Island.

Look for a background flag at half-staff, about 22 seconds in as the Minnow leaves the harbor.

These shots from the pilot episode were filmed on November 22, 1963, the day President John F. Kennedy was assassinated. You can order a flag that has flown over the Capitol.

The website for your senators or representatives has a form you can fill out under “Constituent Services.”

The prices vary depending on the size and fabric of the flag you want.