TCTC is Celebrating 40 Years
Christina was live in Warren for the anniversary.
WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) - Are you interested in pursuing a trade? Trumbull County Career and Technical is Celebrating their 40 Year anniversary. Christina was live for the celebration but also to give us a look into the 30 plus programs they offer to high school students. The career center is located at 528 Educational Hwy NW, Warren.
