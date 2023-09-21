(WYTV)- Stanford University near San Jose, California has an unusual course to offer.

It’s part of the English department and you study the lovely Taylor Swift.

It’s called The Last Great American Songwriter: storytelling with Taylor Swift through the Eras.

The course goes over her lyrics, comparing them to works of serious literature, it says that Taylor has, over a decade, blended music with lyrics that carry deep stories. Every week, students dive into one of Taylor’s ten albums, taking them apart for storytelling and references to literary works.

Who came up with this idea? A sophomore at Stanford, Ava Jeffs is behind it.

Stanford has a program in which students can come up with a course they would like to study.

They find a faculty member to back them and then the university decides if it wants to try it.

Last year both New York University and the University of Texas at Austin had courses exploring Taylor Swift’s artistry but Stanford goes deeper, comparing her words to classic literature.

The album title “Evermore” for example, has fans drawing connections to an Emily Dickinson poem.