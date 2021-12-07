(WYTV)- Pancreatic cancer can be a frightening diagnosis.



Compared to most other cancers, survival rates are much lower and death comes much quicker.

Pancreatic cancer is the most lethal cancer in the human body. Five years after a diagnosis, only seven percent of patients are still alive.



There are no special signs for pancreatic cancer, just symptoms such as weight loss, abdominal pain, and loss of appetite that can be anything.

“That’s one of the biggest problems we face. Usually, these people will have indigestion, acid reflux, before finally somebody thinks of doing a CT scan. And by that time, it’s already late.” said Gastroenterologist Dr. Santhi Swaroop Vege of the Mayo Clinic.

The treatments can be any combination of surgery, chemotherapy, radiation and endoscopy. But we still have no standard screening test for pancreatic cancer.

One symptom you can watch out for: a yellowing of the skin and a yellowish color to the eyes.

Medically known as jaundice, it is one of the clearest symptoms of pancreatic cancer.