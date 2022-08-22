(WYTV)- Do you really have to wait a half hour after eating before you go swimming?

Before we find out, let’s see who first warned us about this.

It is possible this advice came from a Boy Scout handbook from 1908, it says swimmers should wait 30 to 60 minutes after eating before taking the plunge. Here’s why: your digestion would be in competition with your exertion in the water, both needing blood and oxygen, neither getting enough, causing the body to cramp.

You can no longer swim, and underwater you go. So, after gobbling down a hot dog, you have to sit and and wait at least a half hour? Duke Health and the Mayo Clinic tell us the theory holds no water.

Yes, eating does divert some blood to your intestinal tract, it’s not enough to disrupt the movements of your arms and legs. At most, swimmers may experience a minor cramp, but nothing that would endanger them. In fact, endurance swimmers going very long distances try to eat something during the race.

If they do have a cramp, it’s more from overexertion.

If there’s anything you want to avoid before swimming, it’s alcohol, the Centers for Disease Control says that someone had been drinking in 70 percent of water accidents and drownings.