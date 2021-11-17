Survey shows Americans need to do a COVID tune-out to relieve anxiety

(WYTV) – As this COVID-19 pandemic goes on, How do you feel about IT? Most Americans say they feel pretty confident of getting through it, of being able to bounce back from it if they do get it.

A survey from Parade magazine and the Cleveland Clinic looked at our mental health and COVID-19.

More than half of us, 56%, say that when COVID-19 cases rise, so does our anxiety. That’s when it’s time to tune out the news.

“We need to be informed, and we shouldn’t just bury our heads, however, once we feel we are fairly informed about what we need to do to be safe for ourselves and communities, then it is OK to unplug for a little bit and say, ‘I don’t want to hear it today,'” said Dr. Dawn Potter, a psychologist at the Cleveland Clinic.

The survey showed Americans did grow emotionally, learning to be more empathetic towards others.

The pandemic has shined a light on the fact that we need to care about other people, and we need to take care of ourselves in order to protect other people.

The survey revealed that 80% of us say we feel confident we could handle living through another pandemic.