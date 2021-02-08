Survey says some Americans don’t know COVID affects more than just the lungs

The virus may actually harm your heart as well

(WYTV) – Do you really know what the coronavirus can do to you? The Cleveland Clinic has just completed a survey that may surprise you.

COVID-19 has weighed heavily on our hearts for months — literally.

According to the survey, a quarter of Americans mistakenly believe COVID-19 only affects the lungs but did you know the virus may actually harm your heart?

“Many people know it affects the lungs, but it can also affect the heart — pumping function of the heart, clotting mechanisms of the blood,” Dr. Samir Kapadia said. “All of this can put you at very high risk of having cardiovascular problems.”

Even people who have healthy hearts can experience heart problems due to a COVID-19 infection. Those with heart disease are at an even greater risk.

Even having high blood pressure can turn a case of COVID almost deadly. Watch that stress, too.

If you have any heart condition, take extra care you don’t expose yourself to the virus until you’re vaccinated. Even then, be careful.