Survey says 80% of us are celebrating the holidays differently this year

What about you? How do you plan to celebrate?

CLEVELAND (WYTV) – A Cleveland Clinic survey shows the holidays are going to look different for a majority of people this year.

Nearly 80% of us will change our holiday habits, according to the survey.

We’re really reluctant to get close to one another. Four of five say they won’t shake hands or hug someone not in the family.

“Those who you have been in quarantine with or are in your bubble, make sure you hug them a lot because we are all hug deficient these days and I think it’s an important part of health,” said Dr. Mark Hyman, with the Cleveland Clinic. “It’s human connection and human touch, so the more we can get it from those who are in our immediate circle, the better and probably avoid it with those who are not in our immediate circle.”

Only one in nine plans to attend any kind of religious service in person.

Regardless of all of that, it’s still important to find ways to get together safely this holiday season. Virtual gatherings aren’t the same, but it’s better than not celebrating or honoring family traditions at all.