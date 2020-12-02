Survey results are in: The single food most Americans can’t live without

In a country where we can't seem to agree on much at all, we do somewhat agree on this food

(WYTV) – If you could only eat one food for the rest of your life, which would it be?

A Harris Poll survey asked Americans across the country and more than 2,000 adults responded.

In a country where we can’t seem to agree on much at all, we do somewhat agree on this food — pizza.

The single food that most Americans — 21% — would want to eat for the rest of their lives is pizza.

Steak was 16%, hamburgers were at 13%, and tacos and pasta both came in at 11%.

The survey also discovered that many of us feel less guilty about stuffing ourselves with pizza if it includes vegetables, either as a topping or a veggie-based crust.

Nearly all of the millennials surveyed said they would give up something for an entire year in order to have free pizza anytime. Forty-three percent would give up rosé wine.

One more pizza fact — it’s a matter for the heart. Of those in the survey who looked for a match online, three in five said they would go for someone who mentioned pizza in a dating profile. But be careful — 22% said if their date ate pizza with a knife and fork, there would be no second date.