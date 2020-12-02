Survey results are in: The single food most Americans can’t live without

Daybreak

In a country where we can't seem to agree on much at all, we do somewhat agree on this food

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WYTV) – If you could only eat one food for the rest of your life, which would it be?

A Harris Poll survey asked Americans across the country and more than 2,000 adults responded.

In a country where we can’t seem to agree on much at all, we do somewhat agree on this food — pizza.

The single food that most Americans — 21% — would want to eat for the rest of their lives is pizza.

Steak was 16%, hamburgers were at 13%, and tacos and pasta both came in at 11%.

The survey also discovered that many of us feel less guilty about stuffing ourselves with pizza if it includes vegetables, either as a topping or a veggie-based crust.

Nearly all of the millennials surveyed said they would give up something for an entire year in order to have free pizza anytime. Forty-three percent would give up rosé wine.

One more pizza fact — it’s a matter for the heart. Of those in the survey who looked for a match online, three in five said they would go for someone who mentioned pizza in a dating profile. But be careful — 22% said if their date ate pizza with a knife and fork, there would be no second date.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WYTV.com