THINGS YOU MIGHT NOT KNOW HAVE EXPIRATION DATES:



Car seats

Every car seat has an expiration date…turn it upside down and you’ll usually see it printed on the bottom…usually six to ten years.



Bottled water

The water is okay but the plastic bottle holding it can deteriorate and chemicals leech into the water. Shelf life: two years.



Sunscreen

You may not see anything on the package but dermatologists say sunscreen is generally effective for only three years.



Motor oil

Stock up when you see a sale but remember motor oil tends to go bad after five years.



Tea bags

Keep in mind tea can lose quality after about two years.

Preserve tea bags longer by storing them in the freezer.



Paint

Any old paint cans in your basement or garage?

Chances are you’ll see no expiration date.

But chemists say get rid of any that have been opened for four years.

Unopened, oil-based paint will stay good for about 15 years, and latex-based paint stays good for around ten years….again, unopened.



Toothpaste

Toothpaste’s expiration date depends on the manufacturer and the brand. Colgate, for example, is good for only two years from the manufacturing date.



Bar soap

Some bar soaps have expiration dates, but for those that don’t, store them no more than three years. If the bar you’re using is cracked, pitch it…it’s long gone.



Helmets

Salt from the sweat on your head can corrode the helmet’s materials, and the sun will bake the plastic.

Serious bikers should replace their helmets every two years…if you’re a once in a while biker, every four is okay.



Bug spray

Mosquitoes still biting after you spray?

It must be old…repellent lasts about three years.



Mascara

Toss mascara about three months after you open it.

Bacteria can contaminate it and if you try to moisten dry mascara with water or saliva, that will just add more bacteria.