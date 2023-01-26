YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A tidbit from the life of Elvis Presley: his manager was Tom Parker, who went by the nickname Colonel Tom Parker.

He knew how to market Elvis and make as much money as he could for himself.

In many of Elvis’ early music and performance deals in the mid-1950s, Parker took half of what Elvis earned, and Elvis trusted him.

By the end of 1956, Elvis’s merchandise was bringing in $22 million. Parker collected 25% of those profits.

But he pulled a trick that made him even more money.

As Elvis’ popularity exploded, the Colonel would sell buttons saying “I Love Elvis.”

But some people did not love Elvis — older people who did not appreciate his hip-swigging new music.

Parker began to sell “I Hate Elvis” buttons so he could make money either way.

The only button he didn’t sell was something saying, “I feel ambivalent about Elvis.”

In a book titled ‘Colonel (The True Story of Colonel Tom Parker and Elvis Presley),’ author Alanna Nash mentions the badges.

She writes, “Parker peddled both buttons to folks who reacted strongly one way or another and didn’t care what reporters wrote about it.”

In fact, a reporter wanting to do a story on Elvis had to pay like everyone else to get in to see the show — orders from Colonel Tom Parker.