Surprising brand names that became generic terms

Test yourself. Brand name -- yes or no?

(WYTV) – Some words started out as a brand name. For example, aspirin and cellophane gradually turned into generic words.

So, it’s time to find out. Brand name — yes or no?

Escalator

No. Otis tried to make it a brand name in 1900. The patent office said no.

Sharpie

Yes. Newel Office Brands sells it.

Bubble wrap

Yes. The Sealed Air Corporation owns the name.

Thermos

No. The Germans invented it in 1892. It became generic in this country in 1963.

Kerosene

No. It’s combustible hydrocarbon liquid, invented in 1854.

Chapstick

Yes. Pfizer owns the patent.

Trampoline

No. Invented in 1936. Anyone can sell a trampoline.

App store

No. Apple abandoned the trademark in 2013 in a lawsuit.

Ping pong

Yes. Parker Brothers owns the name. The generic name is table tennis.

Onesies

Yes. Gerber owns the name. The generic name is infant bodysuit.

TV dinner

No. Swanson gave it up in 1962.

Zipper

No. B.F. Goodrich trademarked it in 1925 and lost it in 1930.